Nambucca Valley pharmacist John Mills retires after 63 years

JOHN Mills, a local Mid North Coast pharmacist for over 40 years, has retired at the age of 86, with 63 years in pharmacy behind him.

Known locally in the Nambucca Valley as a caring, fatherly figure, who looked after all his customers as if they were family, John, a modest man, has been persuaded to share some of his history with readers of News Of The Area.

“New Years Eve saw the expiry of my registration as a pharmacist after a period of 63 years in the profession,” John said.

“Born and raised in Armidale NSW I graduated from Sydney University in 1958 after three years of study combined with a three-year apprenticeship in a dispensary in Enmore which was close to the University.

“Eighteen months after completing Uni I worked for close to four years in England.”

On returning to Australia, John applied for a pharmacist’s position in New Guinea where he stayed for some years before coming back to Lismore, where he completed locums for two years.

John then purchased a pharmacy in Nambucca Heads which he operated for 20 years, before selling and starting the journey as a permanent locum for the next 23 years, working in various pharmacies from Kempsey to Coffs Harbour.

“The role of a pharmacist is a caring one dealing with many folk in the community with health problems,” John said.

“This requires understanding, compassion and trust which at times can be difficult.

“The pharmacist is the go-between with the client and the doctor, and it is important that a solid relationship exists between the two professionals.”

John said he has seen great changes in the role of the pharmacist in his lifetime.

“Back in the 1950s pharmacies were more involved in compounding medications such as ointments, mixtures, liniments, and powders.

“There are still a few compounding pharmacies operating however the pharmacist of 2022 is undertaking a more clinical role in their business specialising in blood pressure and blood glucose testing, sleep apnoea advice along with providing Webster packs of prescribed medication for clients who have difficulty in managing their drug intake regime.

“In recent years in my local area, I have witnessed young pharmacists entering into their own business and I have been encouraged by their high ethical standards along with the respect they receive from their customers.

“The future of the profession is certainly safe in their hands.”

Away from the pressures of the business world, John always manages to find time to become involved in volunteering work, which he says is satisfying, can be great fun and is a foundation for forming enduring friendships.

“I recommend this to all in retirement,” John said.

“After 63 years the time has come to put away the mortar and pestle and settle down to the next phase in life.

“Living in this lovely part of the world offers plenty of opportunities to become involved in many community activities.

“Although in my 86th year, I don’t want to completely fade away.

“It’s great to keep going whilst you can.”

By Andrea FERRARI