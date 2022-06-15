Nambucca Valley Phoenix open Community Depot in Bowraville

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAMBUCCA Valley Phoenix has launched The Depot, a community shed and upcycling centre.

The Depot is a place where people come together to learn the art of refurbishing furniture, and repurposing wooden items into art.

Repurposing or upcycling is the use of something for a purpose other than its original intended use.

This can be done by modifying the item to fit a new use, or by using the item in a new way.

The Depot is a great opportunity for people to move back into the community after the isolation of Covid.

Community members are invited to learn woodwork in one of the courses on offer.

NDIS and open programs are available.

“We’ve been isolated by Covid and the recent floods and The Depot is a great opportunity for our community to reconnect in a safe space,” said Phoenix Coordinator Pippa Tabone.

Repurposing helps reduce waste going to landfill, and reuses the product you were going to throw away, giving it a second life, without the need for degrading it.

Nambucca Phoenix is an approved organisation for Work and Development Orders (WDO’s).

WDO’s help people for whatever reason cannot pay their NSW fines.

The Depot is located at 22 Adam Street, Bowraville (an ex-council depot).

For more information phone 02 65010021 or email [email protected]

By Karen GRIBBIN