Nambucca Valley Phoenix open donations program to support community services

NAMBUCCA Valley Phoenix has launched ‘Keep Phoenix Flying’, a donation program which will help the organisation

continue to provide employment and programs to people living with disability or experiencing disadvantage in the Nambucca Valley.

All donations over $2.00 are tax deductible.

“Our donation imitative is now up, but there are other ways to support our organisation.

“By enjoying our food, belonging to the community at the Phoenix Gallery and Café, or joining a program at the Phoenix School of Arts, or getting involved at the Depot community shed,” said Phoenix Coordinator Pippa Tabone.

Phoenix Gallery and Café is a community owned and operated social enterprise.

“Through this enterprise we support people living with disability or experiencing disadvantage in the region,” said Pippa.

Set in the historic Bowraville bank building amongst beautiful gardens, the café offers ambience, a delicious range of healthy and affordable food options as well as local produce.

The gallery features art exhibitions from local artists, locally made arts and crafts and works for sale.

Phoenix School of Arts Programs on offer are ceramics, drawing, painting, textiles, screen to printing, felting, tie-dying, mosaics, and woodwork.

Housed in Phoenix’s ‘yurt’ buildings across the lane from the main premises and offering a wide range of arts programs for NDIS participants (Ability Arts), and open to the public (Open Arts), suitable for students at any level and of any ability and delivered by qualified adult educators and professional artists.

“This is a great opportunity for private support workers to give their client’s a chance to develop their creative skills, and many of our programs are a great entry level for further opportunities,” said Pippa.

Phoenix creates work opportunities for people living with a disability or experiencing disadvantage, such as long-term unemployment or lack of transport.

This includes employment, training, enterprise development, volunteering and work experience at Phoenix.

“The gallery exhibitions change monthly showcasing local artists, we’ve received funding to hold school holiday programs for July, and the café is now open on Saturdays now from 8am – 2pm,” said Alejandra, Arts Coordinator at Phoenix Gallery.

Dine and Discover vouchers can be used in the café, and contribute to art course costs.

Phoenix Gallery and Café is a registered organisation for Work and Development Orders.

If you want to make a donation, become a volunteer, or take part in one of the many programs you can contact Nambucca Valley Phoenix on 02 6501 0021 or [email protected] or @NambuccaValleyPhoenix.

By Karen GRIBBIN