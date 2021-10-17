Nambucca Valley Police News

0 SHARES Share Tweet

1. ON 5/10/21 Police arrested a female youth at a Nambucca Heads school following the stabbing incident of a fellow student.

The victim sustained a wound to his left arm/shoulder and was treated at the scene by school staff and then paramedics before being conveyed to Coffs Harbour Hospital for further treatment and possible surgery.

The accused young person was charged at Macksville Police Station with Malicious wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and was released on bail to appear before Macksville Children’s Court on 21/10/21.

2. On 4/10/21 at about 6:30pm Police arrested a 26-year-old man at Macksville Police Station as a result of enquiries related to a domestic violence incident that had occurred earlier the same date at a Nambucca Heads address.

The accused man was charged with a malicious damage offence and is currently on bail to appear before Macksville Local Court on 25/11/21.

3. On 2/10/21 at about 2:10pm Police were alerted to a number of youths fighting in the street at Macksville.

As a result of enquiries Police have charged two male youths aged 16 and 17.

The 16-year-old young person is currently on bail to appear before Macksville Children’s Court on 18/11/21 for the offences of possessing custody of a knife in a public place and affray.

The 17-year-old young person is to appear before Macksville Children’s Court on 18/11/21 for the offences of affray and wielding a knife in a public place.