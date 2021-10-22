Nambucca Valley Police News

0 SHARES Share Tweet

1. ON 13/10/21 Police arrested a 14-year-old male youth following enquiries related to an assault that occurred earlier the same date at a school in Nambucca Heads.

It is alleged that the young person entered a classroom and assaulted a 16-year-old male student who sustained a minor head injury.

First aid was administered by school staff.

The young person was charged at Macksville Police Station and bail refused, he was subsequently given court bail to next appear before Kempsey Children’s Court on 3/11/21. The young person was also charged with a malicious damage offence and breach of bail for an incident that occurred on 8/10/21 in Nambucca Heads.

Investigations are continuing.

2. On 12/10/21 Police attended a business in Scott’s Head after receiving information that the prescribed business was operating in breach of current Public Health Orders.

The 49-year-old owner was advised she would be receiving a $5000 infringement.

3. On 8/10/21 about 4pm Police arrested a 22-year-old woman following a domestic violence incident earlier the same date in Bowraville.

The accused woman was charged at Macksville Police Station with ‘malicious damage’, ‘drive motor vehicle menaces another with intent’, and ‘breaching an AVO’.

The accused woman is currently on bail to next appear before Macksville Local Court on 12/5/22.

4. On 14/10/21 Police issued a court attendance notice to a 29-year-old man for trespassing at a business premises from which he is currently banned.

The accused man is to appear before Macksville Local Court on 9/12/21.

5. On 9/10/21 at about 9pm Police issued a 33-year-old female driver with a court attendance notice after checks revealed her drivers licence was suspended after being stopped for a RBT on Giinagay Way, Macksville.

The accused woman is to appear before Macksville Local Court on 18/11/21.