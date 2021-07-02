Nambucca Valley Police News

0 SHARES Share Tweet

1. A 20 YEAR old man is to be issued a Court Attendance Notice following a search warrant executed at a residence in Valla on 23/6/21.

Police seized a quantity of cannabis, mobile phones and two prohibited weapons from the premises.

2. On 22/6/21 at about 6:40am emergency services were alerted to a truck accident on Rodeo Dr, Wirrimbi.

It is alleged that the 24 year old male driver failed to negotiate a right hand bend and travelled down a steep embankment, crashing through thick scrub before coming to rest.

Fire Brigade units and Ambulance were in attendance.

The driver was extracted from the vehicle and conveyed to Coffs Harbour Health Campus with a possible back injury.

The driver is to be issued with an Infringement notice for Negligent Driving.

3. On 25/6/21 Police arrested a 24 year old man at a residence in Giiguy Cl, Macksville following a violent domestic incident in which a 33 year old woman and her young child were held against their will.

Police were alerted to the situation after the victim contacted Triple Zero (000) just before 2am.

The accused man was alleged to have been armed with a machete and made a number of threats towards the victim.

Specialist Police and Tactical Operations Unit Police were dispatched to attend the scene to assist local Officers.

Police made a number of attempts to make a peaceful resolution with the offender. The accused man finally surrendered himself to Police at 7:38am and was taken into custody.

The victim and her child were removed from the premises unharmed.

The accused man was conveyed to Kempsey Police Station where he remains in custody and is expected to be charged with a number of offences.