Nambucca Valley Police News

● ON 4/8/21 at about 2:14pm Police stopped a vehicle in Sport St, Nambucca Heads.

The 53 year old male driver was issued a Court Attendance Notice to appear before Macksville Local Court on 19/8/21 for driving whilst disqualified.

●

The accused man was also issued two infringements for the vehicle being unregistered.

● On 2/8/21 at about 3:30pm Police arrested a 53 year old woman at a Bowraville address for breaching an AVO.

The accused woman was charged at Macksville Police Station and later released on bail to appear before Macksville Local Court on 19/8/21.

● On 4/8/21 at about 1:30pm Police issued a 50 year old woman in Macksville with an infringement for not wearing a fitted mask in breach of Public Health Orders.

● On 4/8/21 at about 9:25pm Police arrested a 29 year old man in West St, Macksville after he damaged a number of parked vehicles.

The accused man was issued a court attendance notice to appear before Macksville Local Court on 19/8/21.

● On 2/8/21 at about 11:45am Police arrested a 30 year old man at Macksville Police Station following investigations related to a domestic violence incident.

The accused man appeared before Macksville Local Court on 5/8/21 for breaching an AVO and malicious damage offences and was sentenced with a 12 month Conditional Release Order and fined $500.