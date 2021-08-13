Nambucca Valley Police News Nambucca Valley by News Of The Area - Modern Media - August 13, 2021 ● ON 4/8/21 at about 2:14pm Police stopped a vehicle in Sport St, Nambucca Heads. The 53 year old male driver was issued a Court Attendance Notice to appear before Macksville Local Court on 19/8/21 for driving whilst disqualified. ● The accused man was also issued two infringements for the vehicle being unregistered. ● On 2/8/21 at about 3:30pm Police arrested a 53 year old woman at a Bowraville address for breaching an AVO. The accused woman was charged at Macksville Police Station and later released on bail to appear before Macksville Local Court on 19/8/21. ● On 4/8/21 at about 1:30pm Police issued a 50 year old woman in Macksville with an infringement for not wearing a fitted mask in breach of Public Health Orders. ● On 4/8/21 at about 9:25pm Police arrested a 29 year old man in West St, Macksville after he damaged a number of parked vehicles. The accused man was issued a court attendance notice to appear before Macksville Local Court on 19/8/21. ● On 2/8/21 at about 11:45am Police arrested a 30 year old man at Macksville Police Station following investigations related to a domestic violence incident. The accused man appeared before Macksville Local Court on 5/8/21 for breaching an AVO and malicious damage offences and was sentenced with a 12 month Conditional Release Order and fined $500.