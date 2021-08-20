Nambucca Valley Police News

0 SHARES Share Tweet

On 11/8/21 at about 4:45pm Police stopped a vehicle on the Pacific Hwy, Valla for a speeding offence.

The 35-year-old male driver was issued an infringement for the offence as well as a Court Attendance Notice after checks revealed that his license was suspended.

The accused man is to appear before Macksville Local Court on 2/9/21.

On 10/8/21 at about 11:20am Police stopped a vehicle in Seaview St, Nambucca Heads for a RBT.

The 42-year-old female driver returned a negative result however checks revealed her license was disqualified.

The accused woman was issued a Court Attendance Notice to appear before Macksville Local Court on 9/9/21.

On 9/8/21 at about 9:20am Police stopped a vehicle in Mann St, Nambucca Heads for a RBT.

The 47-year-old male driver returned a negative result however checks revealed his licence was suspended.

The Accused man was issued a Court Attendance Notice to appear before Macksville Local Court on 9/9/21.

On 6/8/21 at about 9:15pm Police were conducting a stationary RBT site on Link Rd, Nambucca Heads.

A 33-year-old old male driver was arrested at the site after he returned a positive test. The accused man underwent a breath analysis at Nambucca Heads Police Station where he returned a mid-range PCA of 0.104 and was issued a Court Attendance Notice to appear before Macksville Local Court on 9/9/21.