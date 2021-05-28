Nambucca Valley Police News

0 SHARES Share Tweet

● ON 19/5/21 Police arrested a 40yr old man at Macksville Police Station following investigations related to a family dispute in which a 61yr old woman and 34yr old man were assaulted and property was damaged at a Nambucca Heads address earlier the same day.

The accused man was released on bail to appear before Macksville Local Court on 27/5/21.

● On 18/5/21 Police arrested a 30yr old woman following investigations related to a fire which caused damage to the disabled toilet cubicle in Winifred St, Macksville.

The accused woman was charged at Macksville Police Station and later released on bail to appear before Macksville Local Court on 17/6/21.

● On 15/5/21 Police were alerted to a break and enter occurring at an Argents Hill address.

A 38yr old man was arrested at the scene and charged at Macksville Police Station.

The accused man was released on bail to appear before Macksville Local Court on 8/7/21.

● On 14/5/21 Police issued a 58yr old man a court attendance notice following a family dispute in which a 66yr old man was assaulted.

The accused man appeared before Macksville Local Court on 20/5/21 and was sentenced to a 9-month Conditional Release Order.

● Police are investigating an accident that occurred on the Pacific Hwy, Allgomera on 17/5/21 at about 8:45pm where a north bound B-Double truck and a Toyota ute collided with straying cattle on the roadway.

One of the beasts died at the scene with another euthanised by Police.

Both vehicles sustained minor damage, and luckily no persons were injured.

A local tow truck operator assisted with the removal of the carcasses.

● On 15/5/21 Police arrested a 22yr old man at a Macksville address following a family dispute in which a 51yr old man was assaulted.

The accused man appeared before Macksville Local Court on 20/5/21 and was fined $750.

● On the evening of 20/5/21 Police arrested a 64yr old man for breaching an AVO at a Bowraville address.

The man was also wanted after absconding from the scene of a collision on South Arm Rd, Bowraville earlier the same day where he was suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol.

The accused man was charged at Macksville Police Station and checks also revealed that he was a disqualified driver.

The accused man was refused bail and is due to appear before Kempsey Local Court on 21/5/21.