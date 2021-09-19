Nambucca Valley Police News

0 SHARES Share Tweet

1. ON 7/9/21 at about 4:35pm Police issued a 38-year-old man with two infringements for breaching public health orders and having custody of a knife in a public place in Giinagay Way, Nambucca Heads.

2. On 3/9/21 at about 9:10pm Police issued a 23-year-old woman with an infringement notice for breaching public health orders.

3. On 5/9/21 Police issued a 51-year-old Bowraville man with a court attendance notice following investigations related to threats made towards a 65-year-old woman on 2/9/21.

The accused man is to appear before Macksville Local Court on 23/9/21.

4. On 6/9/21 at about 11am Police arrested a 22-year-old woman for breaching an AVO and damaging property during a domestic violence incident involving a 24-year-old man at a Nambucca Heads address.

The accused woman was charged at Macksville Police Station and later released on bail to appear before Macksville Local Court on 23/9/21.