Nambucca Valley Police News – Policing Covid

0 SHARES Share Tweet

1. ON 14/8/21 at about 9pm Police arrested a 29-year-old man at a Nambucca Heads address following a family dispute.

The accused man was charged at Macksville Police Station with two Common assault offences.

The accused is currently on bail to appear before Macksville Local Court on 26/8/21.

2. On 16/8/21 at about 12:45pm Police arrested an 18-year-old man at a Nambucca Heads address for breaching an AVO and an assault upon a 38-year-old man.

The accused man was charged at Macksville Police Station and is currently on bail to appear before Macksville Local Court on 26/8/21.

3. On 16/8/21 at about 10am Police issued a 58-year-old man in Bowra St, Nambucca Heads with an infringement notice for breaching Public Health Orders.

4. On 17/8/21 at about 11:30am Police arrested a 25-year-old man at a Bowraville address for breaching an AVO, Intimidation, and damage to property offences.

The accused man was charged at Macksville Police Station and is currently on bail to appear before Macksville Local Court on 9/9/21.

5. On 16/8/21 at about 8:40pm Police issued a 28-year-old female driver with a Court Attendance Notice for driving whilst license suspended.

The accused woman is to appear before Macksville Local Court on 9/9/21.

6. On 18/8/21 at about 7:30pm Police issued two men aged 32 and 25 at a Nambucca Heads address with infringement notices for breaching Public Health Orders.

Over the past weekend (Friday to Sunday) Mid North Coast police issued 39 Personal Infringement Notices and 2 Court Attendance notices.

Personal Infringement breakdown:

– Not comply with noticed direction re 7/8/9 – COVID-19 – 23,

– Not wear face covering indoor area-non-residential premises –12,

– Fail to comply requirement public health order – COVID-19 – 2,

– Fail to comply with electronic registration directive – 1,

– Not wear fitted face covering in retail/business premises – 1.

Police have also attended 149 COVID related jobs across the district with 25 being within the Nambucca valley sector.