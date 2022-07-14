Nambucca Valley Red Cross Emergency Services Column

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Our local Community Resilience Network membership

The Australian Red Cross – Nambucca Valley Emergency Services Team is a member of the Nambucca Valley Community Resilience Network (CRN).

The CRN grew out of the ‘Get Ready Nambucca’ Community consultation meetings held throughout the Valley in 2021.

The CRN is a local interagency group which aims to improve communication, collaboration and understanding of disaster management practices.

Rhiannon Treasure-Brand has been the Community Resilience Officer for Nambucca Valley Council, coordinating CRN meetings for a diverse range of local agencies and organisations who meet bimonthly.

The formation of the CRN has been a valuable step forward for our community and assisted many in their ‘journey’ of recovery.

The Emergency Services Team has benefited from our membership of the CRN, linking Red Cross with other members to aid and assist them in disaster preparedness, as well as providing support in recovery.

In times of emergencies and uncertainty, the Community Resilience Network has played an important role in connecting member groups, as well as providing vital information sharing and support.

Upper Mid North Coast Regional Forum

Members of the NV Emergency Services Team joined other Red Cross Emergency Service Teams from Coffs Harbour, Woolgoolga, Grafton and MacLean to hear presentations by guest speakers, share experiences following recent activation and deployment during the March floods, and to plan for the year ahead.

Teams are planning activities for Emergency Ready Week in September 2022.

Awards were awarded to members of our Team during the Forum.

Eight members have received the National Emergency Medal and one member received a 10 Years’ of Service Medal – congratulations to the recipients!

NSW, Northern Rivers and Qld flood donation update

Thanks to the generosity of people around Australia, including businesses and governments, the Australian Red Cross received donations and pledges up to $40 million to assist people impacted by the floods in Queensland and NSW.

Updated information is available at https://www.redcross.org.au/cashassistance/.

Figures below as at 1 July 2022.

$37.3 M received by Australian Red Cross to date.

$34 M has been distributed for Relief and Bereavement Grants

66,884 grants in total paid out with $3.3 M to be distributed – other eligible applications remain in progress.

By Nambucca Heads Emergency Services Red Cross Team