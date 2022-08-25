Nambucca Valley Red Cross Update: Plasma Donations Needed

Plasma Donations needed

BLOOD is made up of four components – red blood cells, white blood cells, platelets and plasma.

Why give plasma instead of blood?

Donating blood is one of the most generous things you can do, but donating plasma is a real game-changer.

Plasma is the most versatile component of your blood and can be used in 18 different life-saving ways for:

· Cancer and Leukaemia

· Blood disorders

· Pregnancy complications

· Brain and nerve diseases, and

· Immune deficiencies, allowing recipients to lead a normal life.

Demand is currently outstripping our supply, therefore we are always looking to increase the supply of plasma from Australian donors, to ensure patients across the country continue to receive the treatments they need.

Plasma can be donated as often as every fortnight, providing more opportunities to help those who require it.

Many donors have a regular monthly routine, but it is up to you how often you donate.

To become a Plasma donor, you must be:

· Aged between 18 and 70

· Weigh 50kgs or more, and

· Meet the eligibility requirements covered in the Donor Questionnaire

One and a half hours should be allowed for your first plasma donation, to complete the Donor Questionnaire, interview, donation process, and to relax and enjoy a snack afterward.

Donors are our lifeblood, and what we do is only possible through the generosity of almost half a million voluntary donors.

Therefore, we urge you to contact the Lifeblood Centre at Park Beach Homebase or your nearest centre, to make an appointment to become a Plasma donor and make a difference in someone’s life.

Simply phone 131495, or jump on to the website at www.lifeblood.org.au.

Tribute

Branch members wish to pay tribute to three loyal Red Cross supporters who have recently passed away.

– Mr John Wood, a long standing Patron and generous supporter for many years

– Mr John Mills OAM, who contributed so much to Red Cross during his time as Patron

– Mrs Barbara Lowden, a Branch member of over 30 years and a tireless worker for the Branch.

They will be sadly missed by all of us.

May they rest in peace.