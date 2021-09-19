Nambucca Valley students return to classrooms

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SCHOOLS in the Nambucca Valley were among 620 schools across regional NSW who welcomed thousands of students back to face-to-face learning and teaching on Monday as restrictions eased in 57 LGAs.

Deputy Premier John Barilaro said more than 110,000 students returned to classrooms for the final week of term.

“COVID has had a significant impact on the delivery of education in NSW over the past 18 months,” Mr Barilaro said.

“I want to congratulate our students, teachers, staff, families and carers for the incredible resilience and flexibility they have shown during this unprecedented time.

“Vaccination is key to our state returning to a level of normal, and I continue to urge everyone eligible to roll up their sleeves and get the jab immediately.”

Minister for Education Sarah Mitchell said while students and staff are excited at the prospect of getting back to the classroom, schools will look different to what they did before this virus.

“Schools coming out of lockdown will return to Level 3 restrictions which includes QR code check-ins, no visitors on site, restricted activities, increased hygiene practices, mask wearing and staggered drop off and pick up times,” Ms Mitchell said.

“Along with COVID-safe practices at school, parents and carers also have an important role to play.

“We ask that you follow your school’s guidelines, and please practice physical distancing at pick up time.”

Schools will be communicating how they are implementing the Level 3 restrictions in their own settings.

Parents are encouraged to look at the school website, Facebook page or newsletters to learn about new procedures that have been introduced, such as changes to parents’ access to the school grounds, drop off and pick up points as well as new safety and hygiene rules.

For updated information on the return to school and restrictions, visit: https://education.nsw.gov.au/covid-19/advice-for-families.

Ongoing wellbeing support and advice is available at: https://education.nsw.gov.au/covid-19/wellbeing-for-students-and-families.