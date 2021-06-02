Nambucca Valley swimmers show immense talent at All Schools Swimming meet in Sydney

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ON Friday May 28 at the Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre a handful of Nambucca Valley teenagers competed in the All Schools Swimming Championships for New South Wales.

The All Schools Championship is the final stage of State school swimming where the very best of all schools, both private and public, meet to swim it out against each other in the Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre.

Macksville High School had a large number of students attend the event this year.

Millie Edwards, Maya Lamb, Isabella Winslow and Leah Pickvance swam the 4 x 50m freestyle relay in the 14 year girls division, placing eighth on the day.

Jazmin Sutton, Millie Edwards, Courtney Clark and Leah Pickvance swam the 4 x 50m medley relay in the 15-16 year girls division, placing eighth on the day as well.

Courtney Clark swam the 15 year girls, 50m butterfly and placed ninth.

Millie Edwards swam the 14 year girls, 100m butterfly placing second.

She also swam the 200m butterfly placing third.

Darcy Welsh swam the 17-18 year boys, 200m breaststroke, placing eighth, and the 50m breaststroke placing ninth.

Leah Pickvance swam the 14 year girls 50m butterfly and placed fourth, and the 100m butterfly placing fifth.

She then swam the 50m freestyle and placed sixth.

From John Paul College, Jaxon White swam the 13 year boys, 50m freestyle event and placed eigth.

And Ethan Blockey from the Nambucca Valley Christian Community School swam the 15 year boys, 50m butterfly placing sixth, the 50m breaststroke placing sixth and the 50m backstroke where he also placed sixth.

It was a fantastic outcome considering the talented young swimmers from the Macksville Marlins Swimming Club didn’t have access to the Macksville Aquatic Centre to train for the championship due to the flood damage sustained in the recent floods.

Mrs Renee Pickvance, a Swimming Coach at the Macksville Marlins Swimming Club and proud mother Leah Pickvance told News Of The Area, “All these kids are top 10 in NSW All Schools Swimming, which is a great achievement for kids from the country.

“Also, to get two relay teams through from Macksville High School is a great achievement.”

By Tamara MCWILLIAM