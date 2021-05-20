Nambucca Valley tennis players compete in Port Macquarie Junior UTR Series

0 SHARES Share Tweet

TENNIS playing siblings, Lydia, Seth and Jesse Reinhardt from Nambucca Heads travelled down to Port Macquarie recently to compete in their first Junior UTR Series (JUS).

The event is the next step for players seeking to improve their game by gaining experience against players from other regions.

The siblings told their coach they had a “wonderful time”.

Tennis coach and venue host, Greg Alchin, said, “About 60 children participated, with under 8s and under 10s combined, under 10 boys and divisions one through five.

“The day was a big success, we had players from Forster through to Coffs Harbour competing for the trophies and points race to make it to Champion of Champions in August.

“A JUS is a really good learning curve for children entering competition tennis, they get to experience playing new kids and travelling to a new place,” said Greg.

By David WIGLEY