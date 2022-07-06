Nambucca Valley therapist launches I Love You Week online conference

0 SHARES Share Tweet

AN online conference called I Love You Week, featuring experienced therapists and wellbeing practitioners from as far afield as Costa Rica, is being organised from the Nambucca Valley.

Conference organiser and Valla resident Heidi Lee said she is on a mission to share with people new ways in which they can learn to love themselves and others.

“I Love You Week is about sharing my own journey towards a life filled with love and the insights of several amazing therapists I’ve met during my training,” she said.

“I was motivated by the challenges we’ve all faced these last couple of years and felt a need to do something to improve the collective mindset.

“I think there’s a lack of knowledge about what these therapies actually involve and how they can help a lot of people to find self-love, which leads to self-confidence and balance in their lives.”

The conference, which runs from 1 to 7 August, features practitioners and therapists experienced in breath work, neuro-linguistic programming, timeline therapy, hypnosis and many more.

Ms Lee said, “Between now the conference kick off in August, we’re building a community in The Love Creation Container, a Facebook group where you can meet some of the presenters in advance and get a feel for the range of topics.

“We often leave ourselves off the gift list, so I Love You Week is one gift we can give ourselves that we will benefit from and enjoy,” she said.

Visit https://iloveyouweekww.com/ for more information.