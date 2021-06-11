Nambucca Valley Writers Group hold Annual General Meeting

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Nambucca Valley Writers Group (NVWG) celebrated another year of writing excellence, holding their Annual General Meeting on 22 May.

President Roby Akin delivered her report on the group’s endeavours over the past 12 months, which included withstanding venue changes due to Covid-19, seeing the group move to Zoom meetings and then to the Nambucca Leagues Club.

Roby Akin who has been a member for the past 23 years stood down from nominations this year for a well-earned rest.

Roby said, “I’ve been a member for at least 23 years, and filled most committee positions at some stage.”

The 2021/22 NVWG Committee is President Yvonne Kachel, Vice President Elizabeth Newman, Secretary Karen Gribbin, Treasurer Bill Ridley, and Committee Consultant Roby Aiken.

The group have a busy year ahead with an anthology to be launched in 2021, and conducting workshops both inhouse and to the wider community.

Members will be traveling to Byron Bay for the Writers Festival in August.

This year will see the group mixing the trip with workshops, festival events, and personal writing projects.

The group has approximately 20 members, and new members are always welcome.

Meetings are held on the fourth Saturday of the month with lunch at 12:30 pm, and the meeting at 1:30 pm.

“The lunch is optional, otherwise the meeting starts at 1:30 pm,” said Roby.

Meetings are held at the Nambucca Leagues Club, 24 Short Street, Nambucca Heads.

Anyone interested in joining the group or need more information call 042 165 2184 or email at http://www.nambuccawriters.info/contact-nvwg.html.

By Karen GRIBBIN