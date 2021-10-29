Nambucca Vocational College celebrates students’ success

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THERE has been much to celebrate at Nambucca Vocational (NV) College this month.

The latest group have completed their Individual Support Work Ready course with six students receiving employment offers.

The students completed their training course, with work placements at Cedar Place, Riverside Gardens and Autumn Lodge, and were offered employment at these aged care facilities.

These jobs will contribute towards a Certificate III in Individual Support.

NV College’s course is a unique opportunity to get paid, build skills and gain a qualification too.

NV College’s Head Trainer and Assessor Amanda Dooner said, “Our students have expressed how much they enjoyed their hands-on work placement.

“We are very grateful for the support of Cedar Place, Riverside Gardens and Autumn Lodge in making this course possible.”

NV College is also happy to announce that from November they will be providing additional training options to address the skill shortages in the care sector, including the full certificate CHC33015 Certificate III in Individual Support, as well as continuing to offer the pre-employment Work Ready + Traineeship program too.

More options will better cater to students studying needs.

The Certificate III gives students the skills to become an aged care worker, supporting clients, to maintain independence in a residential facility, while the Work Ready course gives an introduction into the skills needed to be an aged care worker.

Enrolments are now open for both programs.

“NV College gives structured training and on the job support so that students learn what to do in the workplace and why,” said Karen Busby, General Manager, NV College.

“We understand it can be daunting to start a new course.

“Whether you are coming straight from school, wanting to reskill or returning to work after a long break we’re here to help you find a new rewarding career.”

For further information or to book a place please contact 6568 2100 or [email protected].