Nana Glen Health Project creates a happy and healthy community

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Health Project in Nana Glen has launched a ladies swim squad on Monday nights supported by a grant from Coffs Harbour City Council (CHCC) and Aaryan Smith Naturopathy.

“The aim is for ladies/mums to have time for themselves, to engage in physical activity while under the guidance of Coach Sue, plus have a laugh with each other,” Lindsay Mamone, Nana Glen Health Project organiser told News Of The Area.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

A Health Project program for dads that Lindsay runs through Nana Glen Primary School is the Fathering Project.

“This national group is aimed at Dads spending more memorable moments with their kids plus allowing other dads to engage with each other and talk about the roller coaster of Fatherhood.

With another grant from CHCC, The Fathering Project launched in 2021 with a couple of initiatives run by local dads which were a huge success, raising laughs and fun amongst the community.

“Taking us through Covid times we ran Cooking with Pizza Vino and Dance Parties with DJ Acoustic Shadow, through Zoom.

“This year, we have our first Dads and Kids Camping adventure in Term 1.

“A chance for dads to mingle with each other, plus spending the night outdoors with their kids.

“Towards the end of Term 1 we will hit the beach and Surf with a Kid and Dads Surf Lesson with Darryn and his team at Solitary Island Surf School in Woolgoolga.

“This idea allows kids to learn some surf skills plus have a laugh with each other while dads and father figures get to make memories with their kids.

“Term 2 we are working alongside Woodseys Wheels and the Woolgoolga Mountain Bike Club, to hold a family event.

“This activity is aimed at learning the skills to maintain bikes, plus an introduction to the Woolgoolga bike tracks that are offered in the picturesque Wedding Bells State Forest.”

Lindsay has also almost completed a video of dad’s reading books.

This initiative sees local dads in front of the camera, reading kids story books.

These videos are then shown in the kids’ classrooms.

“Studies have shown the positive male and father involvement in education benefits their child’s grades.

“Now in 2022 I’m looking forward to seeing the impact of the initiatives brought into the community of Nana Glen and surrounds and what opportunities arise from them.

“I like hearing the positive feedback, hearing from people who are motivated to focus on their own well-being plus hearing the comments from excited dads who get to spend more time making memories with their kids,” said Lindsay.

“Things can be tough.

“But you’re worth it.

“Struggles can be hard, but don’t do it alone.

“People want to help, connect and enjoy life.

“Your potential is endless and like I said, you’re worth it,” added Lindsay.

Check out the Health Project on Facebook at www.facebook.com/thehealthproject.au/ or on Instagram at www.instagram.com/projecthealth.au/.

By Andrea FERRARI