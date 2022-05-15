Nana Glen playground opens in Len Towells Oval

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE opening of a new playground in Nana Glen on Tuesday means so much more to the community than a place for the kids to play.

A $205,000 Federal Government investment and $105,000 in Coffs Harbour City Council funding has resulted in a playground where parents can meet, families can socialise and all ages can be outside in the fresh air; safely and locally.



The playground features a variety of new-design play equipment for the kids to enjoy.

Cassie McCabe, a Nana Glen mum of two boys aged six and eight, and Winnie, aged four, told News Of The Area, “We’ve needed this for so long.

“All through Covid we couldn’t go into school and talk with other parents…we’ve all been feeling disconnected from other mums, having those day-to-day chats.”

Michelle Kassulke, the Bucca-based mum of Sunnie, seven, and Yeti, four, agreed.

“It’s great, I can drop Sunnie at school and come down to the playground with Yeti to play, it’s a really nice addition to the community.”

The Nana Glen playground project is a success story of The Orara Valley Progress Association, led by President Stephanie Luck, who were instrumental in gaining the grant from the Federal Government, in partnership with Coffs Harbour City Council.

The Progress Assocation lobbied and consulted with Council, preparing all the paperwork and feedback to make the playground dream come to life.

Mayor Paul Amos officiated at the official opening of the playground on Tuesday 10 May.

“What I’m most excited about is the variety of new equipment here that will provide more diverse play opportunities for kids, as well as the new seating and shading that will make it a more comfortable meeting place for the community of Nana Glen,” said Mr Amos.

Construction of the playground began in November 2021 on the Len Towells Oval where Nana Glen Cricket Club plays regularly.

Built by Moduplay, it features a combination unit with slides, basket, infant swing, spinner, natural play obstacle course and shade sail.

There is a small car park, picnic setting and seating, footpaths and shade trees.

Mums Cassie and Michelle commented on the colour scheme of autumnal forest shades.

“I am so glad it’s not bright primary shades,” said Cassie.

Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan also attended the opening and chatted with parents before making a brief speech.

“Out of the many things we do, it’s these things,” Mr Hogan said, spreading his arm out to encompass the playground, “that are the most special, seeing community and families getting together – a community like this is more cohesive.

“Nana Glen is a growing area, with the number of children at the school increasing, so the playground is very welcome.”

Alison Johnson, owner of the Idle In Café in Nana Glen thanked Council and Kevin Hogan for supporting the development of the playground.

“A place where families can enjoy the green space, safely,” she told News Of The Area.

“On behalf of the mums and dads who visit my café, we are very appreciative of what things like this bring to our village.”

And the last word goes to long-time Nana Glen resident, Shirley Towells, whose late husband Len worked so hard to create the cricket ground in 2016 – hence being called the Len Towells Oval.

“It’s great to get the children down here, playing safely in the fresh air, and their parents can all get together, too – that’s Nana Glen community,” Shirley told NOTA.

By Andrea FERRARI