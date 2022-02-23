Nana Glen’s Sonia Rhodes to march 96km for veterans

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MARCH 1 sees walkers setting out to support the March On with Soldier On fundraiser.

All through March registered walkers will be putting one foot in front of the other covering the kilometres of their chosen challenge.



There’s the 96km challenge which represents the Kokoda Track, marking one of the most important battles for Australians in the Second World War; the Mountain Challenge and the School Challenge.

Throughout the month walkers record their weekly kilometres to reach their goal.

Soldier On provides life changing mental health services and programs so that our returned ADF members and their families can march on.

Nana Glen local, Sonia Rhodes is doing the 96km walk.

“I’ve been doing the walk for a couple of years because supporting veterans struck a chord with me.

“How they had the ability to transition from serving in conflict to their home life…it piqued my interest.

“When my husband, Adam, passed away in July 2020, walking became my therapeutic go-to.

“You don’t have much choice but to march on and walking symbolises moving forwards with Adam rather than moving on.

“So last year I did March On with two wonderful friends, one of whom was on the journey of grief and the other was a First Responder; each of us could relate to the Post Traumatic Stress of veterans.

“We all saw the walk as an opportunity to give something back.

“I’ve planned my March On walks and I’m going to smash the 96km target.

“I’ll be walking six days per week, having Sundays off for rest (or dirt bike racing).

“I’ll be doing a mix of my regular walks around where I live, some treadmill recovery sessions, and then some bigger, more challenging walks on Saturdays.

“All going to plan, I should be past 96km and reach 125km by 31 March.

“I am doing this to raise funds for mental health support for our awesome veterans.

“If you’d like to donate even the tiniest amount, you can do so by visiting this link www.marchonchallenge.org.au/fundraisers/soniarhodes/virtual.”

A big believer in every little helps, Sonia says, “It takes many small drops to make up an ocean.”

We can get behind Sonia by following her on the team page at www.marchonchallenge.org.au/fundraisers/ScoeyandRossy.

“And we have a team Facebook page here www.facebook.com/March-On-2022-Scoey-and-Rossy-Team-105416835414800/.

“Cheer me on when I post updates, if you see me huffing and puffing around Nana Glen, give me an encouraging ‘hurry up’, or you can join in the challenge.

“Here’s hoping the weather is kind and I don’t get too many blisters.”

By Andrea FERRARI