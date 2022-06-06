Nation-leading service ID Support NSW launched to support victims of identity theft

0 SHARES Share Tweet

IT is now easier for victims of identity theft to take back control of compromised documents thanks to a new service launched by the NSW Government.

ID Support NSW is a nation-leading service that acts as a one-stop-shop for victims of the crime to seek help and securely recover Government documents and private information, such as their driver’s licence and birth certificate.



Older populations are often the target of scams, with approximately 37 per cent of all reported cases targeting the elderly.

According to the latest Census report, the Tea Gardens and Hawks Nest area has the oldest median age in not only New South Wales, but Australia, with 63.4 years.

Member for Myall Lakes Stephen Bromhead said that this service is incredibly important for the older population to ensure the process for people to recover more efficiently.

“ID Support NSW takes the pressure away by bringing all the key call points into one location – NSW Police, Transport for NSW, Service NSW, The Office of the Children’s Guardian and Births Deaths and Marriages,” Mr Bromhead said.

“Through the service, people can also access counselling services and even advice on how to protect themselves in the future.”

This new service will give people more of a fighting chance to recover their documents.

“It can be incredibly distressing having your identity stolen, especially for older Australians,” Mr Bromhead said.

“Victims of the crime can lose an average of $4,000 and spend a total 34 hours talking to individual people to try to solve the problem.

ID Support NSW operates between 9am and 6pm from Monday to Friday via the toll-free number 1800 001 040.

For more information on ID Support NSW, visit https://www.nsw.gov.au/id-support-nsw

By Tara CAMPBELL