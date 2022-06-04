National Cartoon Gallery opens new exhibitions

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE National Cartoon Gallery in Coffs Harbour opens two new exhibitions on Friday 3 June.

Cartoonists for Change, 3 June – 31 July 2022, focuses on the fact that many cartoonists are political and social journalists who communicate their message through their art rather than words.



Their images often provide awareness on important issues to create change for a better society.

This exhibition showcases the work of numerous cartoonists who champion for change and their work speaks volumes.

“Cartoonists often take a strong stand on human rights abuses, freedom of speech and equal rights for all,” Gallery Manager Chris Durham told News Of The Area.

“They were some of the first artists to highlight climate change some 30 years ago.”

One of the highlights of this exhibition is the recent donation by the Cheetham family of The Sea of Satire collection.

This is a unique collection of political cartoons by some of Australia’s most celebrated political cartoonists such as Bill Leak, Judy Horacek and Eric Lobbecke commenting on Native Title and Reconciliation.

The works were created to raise awareness and funds for ANTaR (Australian for Native Title and Reconciliation) in 1998 and until now have been in the private collection of the Cheetham family.

This will be the first time these works are being publicly shown in a Gallery.

This exhibition will celebrate NAIDOC Week 2022, with the theme ‘Get up! Stand up! Show up!’ with the Sea of Hands being on display throughout the gallery.

The Who is Moo? exhibition will run from 3 June – 18 July.

Moo, aka Scott Mollan, is a local artist who grew up on the northern beaches of Sydney.

His story shows the influences of his journey from a little kid who loved cartoons to an advertising guru in India and China.

Each painting, childish by necessity (Moo was never trained in art), has a story about the adventures and characters he encountered and is accompanied with panels showing Moo’s journey from his high school meanderings 50 years ago to childhood artists who heavily influenced him in his advertising career and cartooning.

This exhibition will be only the second time his work has been publicly shown.

National Cartoon Gallery is open Tuesday to Sunday from 10am to 4pm.

For further information phone 02 66517343 or visit the website at www.nationalcartoongallery.com.au.

By Andrea FERRARI