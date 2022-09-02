National Child Protection Week morning tea at Coffs Harbour Neighbourhood Centre



NATIONAL Child Protection Week, September 4-10, is being highlighted by Coffs Harbour Neighbourhood Centre (CHNC) this year with a morning tea for young families on Monday September 5.

Families are invited to bring along their little ones to listen to stories being read and participate in fun activities.



Those who come along will have the opportunity to select from a range of books and clothes for children.

Parents and caregivers are welcomed and encouraged to join in, with the overall message of a ‘Fair Go for every child’ celebrated at the morning tea.

“Reading and spending time with our children helps them to learn, but also provides a feeling of love, safety and participation,” Di Woods, Manager at CHNC told News Of The Area.

“Enabling children to be involved in something as simple as choosing a book, provides an opportunity to reinforce that we value and support them for who they are.”

Every child has a right to safety, health, play, education, cultural expression, a right to be heard and participate in their community.

CHNC advocates communities to ensure that children and young people feel welcome, included as a valued part of our community.

“Children and young people thrive when they grow up safe, connected and supported in their family, community and culture,” said Di.

“Environments need to support children, taking into account their diverse individuality and needs, now and into the future.”

Many families are doing their best to support children and young people, in an increasingly difficult environment.

“Part of our role as a Neighbourhood Centre is to support all families.

“We recognise that at times families need a little extra support when unexpected circumstances arise.

“We help to provide information to families on what local supports are available and support if they need it to navigate those services, based on what families need at the time.”

The National Child Protection Week Morning Tea is on Monday 5 September from 10-11am at the Coffs Harbour Neighbourhood Centre.

Please book to assist with catering for this free event at www.chnc.com.cu/events/.

By Andrea FERRARI