National Novel Writing Month: How to get involved

LOCAL novelists have started prepping for the 2021 National Novel Writing Month (NaNoWriMo).

Each year on November 1, hundreds of thousands of people around the world begin to write, determined to end the month with 50,000 words of a brand-new novel.



NaNoWriMo began in 1999 as a daunting but straightforward challenge: to write 50,000 words of a novel during the thirty days of November.

It was a remedy to a well-known problem: writing a novel alone can be difficult, even for seasoned writers.

NaNoWriMo aimed to help writers track their progress, set milestones, connect with other writers in a vast community, and participate in events that are designed to make sure they finish their novel.

And it’s all completely free.

Right now, writers from the Myall Coast and Port Stephens are being invited to join the “Australia :: Newcastle” NaNoWriWo writers group by visiting https://nanowrimo.org/regions/australia-newcastle. There is also a companion Facebook group at https://www.facebook.com/groups/newcastlenano.

NaNoWriMo provides the tools, structure, community, and encouragement to help people find their voices, achieve creative goals, and build new worlds — on and off the page.

NaNoWriMo is a social network for writers.

It not only tracks words for writers, it supports writing fluency and education.

In 2021, over 900 volunteers in places like Mexico City, Seoul, and Milwaukee will coordinate virtual communal writing sessions.

They will champion the transformational power of creativity.

NaNoWriMo runs programs across 671 regions around the world, and empowers nearly half a million people each year to access the power of creative writing.

Last year, 383,064 writers participated in November.

NaNoWriMo has been described as a start-up incubator for novels.

So far participants have completed 367,913 novels.

There are currently 798,162 active novelists using the site.