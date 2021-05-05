National Premier League action returns as North Coast play Valentine FC

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NORTH Coast Football played their first home match of the season against Valentine FC in the National Premier League on Anzac Day at the Coffs Harbour Sport and Leisure Park.

The North Coast’s under 16s team won 5-1 whilst the 15s, 14s and 13s were defeated 4-2, 2-1 and 5-2 respectively, in an afternoon of goalmouth action where all eight teams gathered at the centre of the pitch to pay their respects as ‘The Last Post’ was played on Anzac Day.

The under 16s recorded their biggest win of the season after being stuck in the mud as coach Darren Schafer explained.

“We finally had some dry weather which gave us two weeks of good training, with the rain it’s been a very stop-start season and we’ve only got twelve in the squad, but we’re going in the right direction and can start developing some combinations.

“The effort level was there, it was extremely good, in what was a pretty physical match,” said Darren.

In the under 15s, Loki Marchant ran from central defence to open the scoring with a towering header from a corner kick but Valentine FC rallied strongly to win the match 4-2.

In the under 13s, Bo Bodnar made surging runs from left back whilst Georgia Silvy played an anchor role in the midfield as both girls celebrated their selection into the Northern NSW representative team where they will compete against teams across Australia later in the year.

Eight NCF boys and Alice Webster in the girls made the last round of 33 for the under 14s and 15s Northern NSW squads and await news from the selection panel if they have been chosen for the final team of 17 to play in the nationals later in the year.

By David WIGLEY