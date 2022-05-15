National Simultaneous Storytime returns to Coffs Library

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NATIONAL Simultaneous Storytime is back on Wednesday, 25 May 2022, with the event now reaching around the world from its Australian roots.

For the Coffs Coast that means heading to the Harry Bailey Memorial Library in Coffs Harbour from 11am to 12-noon.



Now in its 22nd year, National Simultaneous Storytime has promoted shared reading within libraries, schools, bookstores, children’s facilities and homes across the nation, and more recently, the world.

Held annually by the Australian Library and Information Association (ALIA), National Simultaneous Storytime encourages our love of books written, illustrated and published by Australian authors and artists.

“National Simultaneous Storytime is such a wonderful way to read together and connect through stories,” Bec, one of the librarians at Coffs Harbour Library, told News Of The Area.

“This year’s story, ‘Family Tree’ by Josh Pyke, is about connecting families and communities and about spreading love and joy, so it’s the perfect book to share at this event.

“While it can be a bit of a tongue twister and involves some pretty big words for our younger readers, the premise is simple; everyone reads the same book at the same time,” said Jessica Newton, Programs Facilitator, Coffs Harbour City Council Libraries.

Last year’s story, Philip Bunting’s ‘Give Me Some Space’ was even read by NASA astronaut Shannon Walker live from the International Space Station.

Around 1.98 million participants at over 33,000 locations tuned in to see Shannon’s gravity-free read.

So, it’s ‘Family Tree’ for this year’s reading, a sweet and heartfelt celebration of family and community.

‘Family Tree’ will be read by Coffs Harbour Library staff, who will also be sharing their favourite stories about family and singing songs and rhymes.

“There will also be the chance to contribute to our very own library family tree,” said Bec.

All ages can attend the session.

Booking is recommended via the website at https://libraries.coffsharbour.nsw.gov.au/Whats-on/ALIA-National-Simultaneous-Storytime-2022.

“We also encourage school groups, preschool groups and playgroups to come along.”

By Andrea FERRARI