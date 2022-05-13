Nationals announce plan to invest in wineries, distilleries, tourism operators

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Nationals have announced plans to invest $15 million to make up to $100,000 in matched funding available for small to medium-sized wineries, distilleries and beer producers for the construction or upgrade of cellar door or tourism-associated facilities such as restaurants, tour facilities and viewing platforms.

An additional $5 million will also be provided to provide up to $100,000 to tourism and local government organisations to create new events and experiences to attract tourists and showcase wineries, distilleries and craft beer makers.

Member for Cowper Pat Conaghan hopes the funding will advance the Mid North Coast as a tourism hotspot.

“This new investment will help to boost our local economy by bringing more tourists to the area,” Mr Conaghan said.

“In recent years we’ve seen a growing number of impressive local wineries and breweries making their mark and we now have a dozen in our electorate, and now more visitors and tourists will be able to come here and enjoy our beautiful region while helping support our wonderful local businesses.

“A strong economy means our Government has cut taxes for tourism operators while investing more in promoting our country, building the infrastructure that improves the visitor experience and protecting the environment that helps drive tourist demand,” he said.