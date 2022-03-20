Nature and spiritually inspired art at Tree-o art exhibition

0 SHARES Share Tweet

TREE-O Gallery in Raleigh announces the Featured Artist line-up for its ninth Showcase, opening on Saturday 19 March 2022 from 4-6pm.

“Our ninth exhibition will be a feast of nature and spiritually inspired pieces that will delight visitors, with three talented local female artists headlining the exhibition,” Sarah Andersen, Tree-o partner, told News Of The Area.



“We love all of the artists that contribute to making our furniture and the Tree-o Gallery space look amazing.”

Coco Elder’s greatest inspiration is the Australian bush.

The energy and spirit of the land, particularly Guringai (Ku-Ring-Gai National Park) and our own Gumbaynggirr country resonate with and inspire her artistic processes and gently guide her audience to reflect on the intrinsic grandeur of our surrounding landscapes.

Roxy Rosa draws on both her Danish and Australian heritage and uses her love of nature and the human form to create emotive and spiritual pieces.

Roxy favours acrylic paints, paint markers and gold/silver metallic pens to tell stories on carefully chosen timber pieces that combine to make artworks with ‘wow’ factor.

Feasting one’s eyes on her work can soothe and placate the soul.

Chris Fahey is a glass artist specialising in fused art glass, dichroic glass jewellery and mosaics.

Nature and the beauty and diversity of the environment motivate her creativity and the stunning range of works she produces are re-defined by the interplay of light.

From functional pieces to sculptural beauties, Chris has mastered the intricate science and calculations in her craft.

“We will also have new works on debut by Sam Jane who creates beautiful live edge timber framed glass tile totems for decorating indoor or outdoor spaces with a splash of colour.

“Karen Tollan has delivered new necklaces, bracelets and earrings for her jewellery range with a stunning mix of beads, semi-precious stones and incredibly iridescent pearls.

“Linda Coomber’s intricately woven natural fibres over river rocks are aptly named Serenity Stone Blessings and would make a gorgeous gift.

“Also on show will be timber boxes by Bruce Gilchrist, Lloyd Tubb and Matthew Borg; ceramic tableware by Reanne Brewin; luxurious scarves and bookmarks by Linda Bizon; woven mats, rainforest vine baskets, mirrors, chopping boards, serving platters, lighting and sculptural marvels set amongst hardwood timber furniture made in-house by the resident trio of Bim Morton, Trevor Oliver-King and Sarah Andersen.

“There are always mixed feelings when saying goodbye to one exhibition and anticipating the curate for the new showcase.

“We ‘wood’ love you to come along and help us celebrate local artistic talents,” said Sarah.

By Andrea FERRARI