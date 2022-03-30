NBN speeds set to improve following $480 million Federal investment

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LOCAL NBN speeds are set to improve following the announcement of a $480 million Federal investment.

Federal Member for Lyne Dr David Gillespie said the upgrade would extend the coverage range from local NBN towers and allow higher speed services to everyone served by the towers.



“This means more people can be served by NBN fixed wireless, it means higher speed services on the NBN fixed wireless network, and it means higher amounts of data can be used by households and business customers,” Dr Gillespie said.

“The upgrade will expand the fixed wireless footprint coverage by up to 50 percent, allowing additional premises to access fixed wireless services instead of Sky Muster satellite services.

“NBN Co will offer new higher speed services to all fixed wireless customers and higher speeds during the network’s busiest time, typically around 8:00 pm at night.

“Telecommunications matters for every community, including ours, and this is very much a welcome investment in our region’s future.

“Having access to reliable and high-speed internet can really make a difference for local businesses carrying out their operations, or families connecting with loved ones.

“With faster internet and more data available, these improved services will directly benefit premises already using NBN fixed wireless and satellite services, and particularly the approximately 23,000 households and businesses in this region with active fixed wireless services,” Dr Gillespie said.

For more detail on NBN Co’s fixed wireless network, visit https://www.nbnco.com.au/learn/network-technology/fixed-wireless-explained