Need for Feed brings much-needed aid to flood zones

CHRISTMAS pudding and custard awaited the Lions Need for Feed truck drivers as they brought yet another convoy carrying fodder through Coffs Harbour and staying overnight on Saturday – 23 July – before journeying on to flood devastated Lismore and surrounding regions.

“As the theme for the weekend was Christmas in July, Lions Christmas puddings with custard were served for dessert,” Lion Emily Struik told News Of The Area.



For some, it was their fifth Lions Need for Feed trip up from Victoria since the floods in March, this time among a convoy of 15 vehicles on their way north.

Most of the drivers have not only given up their weekends, but they have taken time off from their paid employment to assist the farmers.

“It was great that Coffs C.ex Club was able to assist again, donating roast pork for the Saturday night dinner held at Faith Family Church.

Members of the Coffs Harbour Lions Club, with the assistance of a couple of members from Urunga Lions Club, cooked the vegetables.

While there’s the warm welcome on the Need for Feed stopovers, there’s the important message that stricken farmers need community help and understanding.

Emily was quick to remind everyone of our connection to farmers.

“Have you been eating meat and drinking milk recently?” she said.

“If so, spare a thought for the farmers who make it possible for you to enjoy them.

“After two major flood events in northern New South Wales earlier this year, there are still many farmers struggling to feed their animals and grow their own fodder to sustain them in the coming months.

“The Lions Club of Need for Feed has been responding to the cries of these farmers by bringing truckloads of fodder to Lismore and other farming communities.

“All the fodder has been donated by farmers from other parts of Australia, including Tasmania; the drivers are all volunteers, and the vehicles are provided free of charge,” said Emily.

With the recent flooding in the Hunter Valley there has been an increase in the number of farmers reaching out for assistance in need of fodder for their animals.

This has led to an increase in the number of vehicles travelling to New South Wales with fodder.

“As we all know the price of fuel has risen significantly during the last few months and these vehicles require plenty of it.

“Most of the drivers and trucks come from Victoria so there is a significant cost involved in fuel,” she said.

“They can only continue to run with the generous support of individuals, local communities and a few major sponsors.”

If you are able to assist in offsetting these costs you can contact the Lions Club of Need for Feed Australia via their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/NeedForFeedAustralia/

All donations are tax deductible.

On Sunday morning Bonville-Sawtell Lions Club cooked and served breakfast before drivers continued on their journey north.

Farewelling the drivers, all the members of the convoy received a pack of homemade Christmas snacks including white chocolate, rocky road and kahlua balls.

Additionally, there were a number of gifts donated by members of these clubs for children who lost so much during the floods.

The next convoy heading north will stop overnight in Coffs Harbour on Saturday 3 September.

By Andrea FERRARI