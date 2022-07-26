Need For Feed: helping hand for Station Creek

0 SHARES Share Tweet

IT’S a mammoth effort to get a convoy of trucks together, but the community of Tea Gardens has come out in support of the Need For Feed Convoy.

The Need for Feed Convoy is driven by the trucking industry – trucks, drivers and hay are all donated and the drivers are volunteers.



Email us – [email protected]

The feed is desperately needed by farmers in areas where floodwaters have decimated paddocks and left livestock without feed.

Need For Feed was founded by Graham Cockerell, who takes pride in the $30-million hay bail-out for struggling Aussie farmers.

The Lions-based Need-for-Feed charity has delivered $30 million worth of hay to ailing farmers in the past 15 years.

The local Lions and Pearls have been collecting for Northern Rivers communities and a truck convoy stopped to collect the donations and enjoy a much-needed break from the roads.

Leone Webb Tea Gardens Lions Need For Feed Coordinator told News Of The Area, “Having followed Need for Feed’s operations transporting hay to farmers during drought, bushfire and now floods, with their Christmas in July Toy Run I saw an opportunity for our Lions and the community to contribute.

“The Lions were pleased to offer a sizeable amount of funds to purchase gifts suited to older kids and teenagers and the Pearls joined also, providing a generous donation, which allowed us to make several shopping trips, buying gifts such as sporting equipment, board games, craft kits, karaoke microphones, accessories for teenage girls, card games and the like,” she said.

Leone said she was thankful to local businesses Hugo’s Newsagency at Hawks Nest, Regional Australia Bank at Tea Gardens and Hawks Nest Golf Club, who were happy to act as drop-off points for community donations that made the contributions possible.

The convoy stopped at the Station Creek Truck Stop last Saturday.

Truck after truck was loaded with cargo more precious than gold to the farmers and communities in the flood-affected communities.

The Lions were on hand when the convoy stopped.

The convoy stopped for afternoon tea supplied by the Lions Club at the club then handed over many items collected by the community.

By Marian SAMPSON