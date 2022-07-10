Neighbourhood Centre selected to deliver free ‘Your Health in Your Hands’ program

0 SHARES Share Tweet

HEALTH websites and apps abound today and more than ever, people are relying on the internet to look after their health and wellbeing with varying degrees of online technical skills.

Coffs Harbour Neighbourhood Centre has been selected as a community hub to deliver the free ‘Your Health in Your Hands’ program.



“It supports our community to improve their skills and confidence in being able to access and use digital skills online to improve and monitor health and wellbeing for them and their families,” Di Woods, Manager at Coffs Harbour Neighbourhood Centre, told News Of The Area.

Digital health literacy skills are helpful in ensuring every Australian can make informed, confident choices when supporting their health and wellbeing online.

Donna Hunt, Digital Mentor at Coffs Harbour Neighbourhood Centre said, “With more and more health services being offered digitally, helping people build these skills opens up options such as seeing a doctor or specialist via Telehealth, accessing mental health support, filling prescriptions remotely, and being in control of your own health information.

“We’ll be running free in-person support sessions to show you how easy, convenient and safe managing your health online can be.

“Our Your Health in Your Hands support sessions will teach you how to manage your health information and services securely and with confidence online using reliable websites and services.”

Sessions will be held Friday mornings from 16 July.

Each session will include a mix of demonstrations, conversations and practical activities so everyone will be able to get the support they need during the sessions.

Information will cover a range of topics to help people manage and monitor health and wellbeing for themselves and their families.

Some of the information will include learning about MyGov, My Health Record, how to find reliable websites for health and wellbeing information and finding and downloading health related apps.

“We want to help people across our community explore ways that they can feel more independent and knowledgeable in regard to their health.

“Supporting them to find reliable health-related information and use quality online tools can help improve aspects of their life and complement the support they receive from their healthcare professionals,” said Donna.

To find out more about the Your Health in Your Hands sessions or to register contact Coffs Harbour Neighbourhood Centre on 02 6648 3694

The program is coordinated nationally by Good Things Foundation Australia in partnership with the Australian Digital Health Agency.

By Andrea FERRARI