Neighbourhood Centre Week 2022 – Building resilience

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NEIGHBOURHOOD Centre Week, happening across Australia from 9 to 15 May 2022, is a nationwide initiative to celebrate the role of over one thousand neighbourhood and community centres.

A common thread that runs through every one of the community or neighbourhood centres across Australia, is their inclusive nature.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

Anyone and everyone is welcome, and members of the community are encouraged to get involved in their community and in the centre’s organisation and myriad programs.

The theme of this year’s celebration is ‘Building resilience by bringing people together’, which is timely post pandemic isolation.

Coffs Harbour Neighbourhood Centre (CHNC) aims to raise awareness of the services available and will host a BBQ at Bunnings on Saturday 14 May to assist in raising funds to meet community needs.

CHNC offers and hosts a range of programs for everyone in our community.

“Our programs encourage people to come together, whether this be connecting over shared interests such as art or craft, conversation, participating in educational workshops, or joining in various support groups,” Di Woods, Manager at CHNC, told News Of The Area.

“We aim to help people build their connections and improve their health and wellbeing.

“Providing information and a range of programs allows people to choose what services, supports and activities are best for them.

“What people want and need changes for everyone over time, we aim to provide a range of services that are helpful and engaging for wherever someone is in their life or circumstances.

“We are proud of the work that our team does towards building the strengths of our community and encouraging people across our community to contribute their knowledge, skills and talents to support our broader community.

“We listen to our community, and as a result have been able to work collaboratively with groups, including initiatives such as VoiceUp Australia, providing support for survivors of childhood trauma, and support groups for people who want help with addiction and their families, homework help, we have a carers craft group where they create a range of crafts to support community such as sensory blankets as well as multicultural conversation groups all running out of CHNC.”

The range of services and programs is on our website www.chnc.com.au.

By Andrea FERRARI