Neil Diamond Tribute Show at Nambucca RSL

“IT’S all about the story. If you take a close look into any great song, there is always a great story both somewhere behind it and being conveyed within the lyric.”

Singer/songwriter Craig Stewart should know.



Known throughout the music industry as ‘The Storyteller’, his songs and shows bring to life the stories he has both gathered and sought out over a 30 year musical career.

And has he got a story for you!

‘Neil Diamond – The Man, The Music’ tells the story of the man himself, journeying from humble beginnings as the son of a shopkeeper to being a genuine global superstar.

The show features numerous interviews and behind the scenes stories of how some of Neil’s most loved songs actually came to be – all presented in Craig Stewart’s distinctly intimate style.

Featuring approximately 30 of Neil’s most loved hits – from ‘Cracklin’ Rosie’, ‘I Am I Said’ and ‘Sweet Caroline’ through to a special ‘Hot August Night’ tribute – audience members are left in no doubt as to why Craig Stewart is regarded throughout the music industry as a ‘master craftsman’.

With more than 3000 shows to his credit, Craig has performed as a feature artist at numerous festivals throughout the country, been a two time ‘Toyota Starmaker’ grand finalist and released four original albums.

The massive backdrop to the ‘Neil Diamond – The Man, The Music’ show combines multiple projections to display over 700 photographs that complement the music to perfection.

“I’ve had a lot of other acts ask me how I did that, but my lips are sealed,” Craig said.

“Suffice to say I wanted an artistic element to weave its way through the music that would help lend meaning to the lyrics, and I am absolutely thrilled with how it turned out.”

Craig will be performing, ‘Neil Diamond – The Man, The Music Tribute Show’ on Saturday 16 July 2022 at 8pm at the Nambucca RSL Club.

Tickets are $15.00 with all proceeds going to the Nambucca Valley Breast Cancer Unit.

Come and enjoy a fantastic show while supporting a great cause.’

Contact the Club for tickets and more information.