Neil Diamond Tribute Show at Nambucca RSL Nambucca Valley Nambucca Valley News by News Of The Area - Modern Media - July 14, 2022 Craig Stewart is bringing his intimate style and storytelling ability to the Nambucca RSL for a Neil Diamond tribute. "IT'S all about the story. If you take a close look into any great song, there is always a great story both somewhere behind it and being conveyed within the lyric." Singer/songwriter Craig Stewart should know. Known throughout the music industry as 'The Storyteller', his songs and shows bring to life the stories he has both gathered and sought out over a 30 year musical career. And has he got a story for you! 'Neil Diamond – The Man, The Music' tells the story of the man himself, journeying from humble beginnings as the son of a shopkeeper to being a genuine global superstar. The show features numerous interviews and behind the scenes stories of how some of Neil's most loved songs actually came to be – all presented in Craig Stewart's distinctly intimate style. Featuring approximately 30 of Neil's most loved hits – from 'Cracklin' Rosie', 'I Am I Said' and 'Sweet Caroline' through to a special 'Hot August Night' tribute – audience members are left in no doubt as to why Craig Stewart is regarded throughout the music industry as a 'master craftsman'. With more than 3000 shows to his credit, Craig has performed as a feature artist at numerous festivals throughout the country, been a two time 'Toyota Starmaker' grand finalist and released four original albums. The massive backdrop to the 'Neil Diamond – The Man, The Music' show combines multiple projections to display over 700 photographs that complement the music to perfection. "I've had a lot of other acts ask me how I did that, but my lips are sealed," Craig said. "Suffice to say I wanted an artistic element to weave its way through the music that would help lend meaning to the lyrics, and I am absolutely thrilled with how it turned out." Craig will be performing, 'Neil Diamond – The Man, The Music Tribute Show' on Saturday 16 July 2022 at 8pm at the Nambucca RSL Club. Tickets are $15.00 with all proceeds going to the Nambucca Valley Breast Cancer Unit. Come and enjoy a fantastic show while supporting a great cause.' Contact the Club for tickets and more information. Craig Stewart in front of the impressive show backdrop.