Nelson Bay Croquet Club

NELSON Bay qualified for the Division 3 2022 Golf Croquet State Pennants Finals from the Hunter region.

The finals were played Sunday 22 – Monday 23 May, but had to be transferred from Jamberoo to Manly because the wet weather meant the Jamberoo courts were closed.

Even so, the finals were played in constant rain making the conditions challenging.

The finals were played as a full round-robin series between Canberra Green, Manly Sapphire, Marrickville and Nelson Bay.

For the final, the team comprised Rob Batho and Sherry Gordon playing singles and Faby Batho & Jane Scorer playing doubles.

The team got off to a great start beating the 2021 champions Canberra 3-0, only to lose narrowly 1-2 to Manly Sapphire playing on their home courts.

Finally, they beat Marrickville 2-1 to finish runners-up to Manly Sapphires who were unbeaten.

On Sunday 15 May, the Club’s Winter Doubles were played- an intra-club handicap competition with doubles partners being randomly drawn.

12 members entered meaning the competition was played as a single round-robin, giving each team 5 games.

Ros Slaughter & David Wilson finished on top, winning 4 of their 5 games, losing only to Rosemary Taylor & Barry Elliott who eventually finished 5th.

Faby Batho & Marion Graff, Pat Edmonds & Frank Orton and Anne Jensen & Rae Uptin all finished equal on 3 wins with Faby & Marion finishing 2nd on net hoops. Kath Orton & Penny Wilson finished 6th.

For further information about the Club, visit nelsonbaycroquet.org.au or e-mail [email protected]

By David WILSON