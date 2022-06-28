0 SHARES Share Tweet

NELSON Bay Croquet Club held their annual Gala Day on 17 June to mark the date they moved to their present facility on Tomaree Sports Complex.

A brilliant clear and bright winter day greeted the 41 members who attended together with 15 guests representing local croquet clubs Maitland, Mount Sugarloaf, Newcastle National Park and Toronto.

The day started with President David Wilson and Life Member Margaret-Rose Thompson welcoming everyone before they enjoyed morning tea.

The main part of the day was a series of games that tested mallet skills.

The games included perennial favourites such as ‘Walk the Plank’, ‘Nearest the Peg’, ‘Tyre Jump’, ‘Four Balls’ and the wobbly mallet.

The day was rounded off by a traditional BBQ, the ceremonial cutting of the birthday cake and the awarding of prizes for the various games.

Congratulations to Life Member Margaret-Rose Thompson who acted as MC and Kerry Sprigg who was in charge of the catering – a great effort.

For further information about the Club, visit nelsonbaycroquet.org.au or e-mail [email protected]

By David WILSON