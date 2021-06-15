0 SHARES Share Tweet

SANDY Tawa Wins Plate Competition

24 of the State’s best croquet players were at Croquet NSW Headquarters at Tempe for the State GC Open Singles Championship played from 28-31 May.

The first round was a three-block round robin with the top sixteen players progressing to the main Competition knock-out and the remaining eight contesting a Plate knock-out.

Pam Barnwell, Derek Bull, Cheryl Lloyd and Sandy Tawa entered the competition from Nelson Bay Croquet Club.

Pam and Derek progressed to the main Championship but lost in the first round.

Cheryl and Sandy played in the Plate with Sandy winning all 3 games and beating Karen Tieck (Jamberoo) 7-6, 7-4 in the final.

Pam and Sandy were then invited to play in the Golf Croquet Selectors Invitation Tournament held 4-6 June also at Tempe.

Ten players were invited and played a double round-robin of 18 games.

Pam (an associate member at Nelson Bay) won the Tournament with twelve wins, level with Kate McLoughlin (Canberra) but declared winner on hoop countback.

Sandy recorded a very creditable eight wins.

For further information about the Club, visit nelsonbaycroquet.org.au or e-mail nelsonbaycroquet@gmail.com

By David WILSON