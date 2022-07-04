0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Thompson Trophy is Nelson Bay Croquet Club’s intra-club Golf Croquet Singles competition.

Since 2016, the competition has been played in separate grades based on handicap: A Grade (handicaps -6 to 4), B Grade (5 to 8) and C Grade (9 and above) plus, commencing in 2022, a Novice Grade (14 and over and no previous competition win).

The A Grade championship was played on Sunday 26 June.

With three regular players unable to play through injury or illness, there were only four entries: Pam Barnwell, Derek Bull, Peter Gordon and Brenda Wild.

This meant that entry to the championship was opened to higher handicap players, but none were willing to take-on the elite players in level play.

The conditions were cold but dry and the championship comprised a full round-robin of three 13-point games each, although each was limited to 60 minutes. Derek Bull won all 3 games to become the 2022 champion.

He beat Peter Gordon 7-4, Brenda Wild 6-5 and Pam Barnwell 6-3. Pam finished 2nd with two wins.

The B Grade championship will be played on Sunday 24 July and C Grade on Sunday 14 August.

The Novice championship was won by Marty Quirke on Sunday 14 April.

For further information about the Club, visit nelsonbaycroquet.org.au or e-mail [email protected]

By David WILSON