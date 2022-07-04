Nelson Bay Croquet Club Sport Sport Results by News Of The Area - Modern Media - July 4, 2022 THE Thompson Trophy is Nelson Bay Croquet Club’s intra-club Golf Croquet Singles competition. Since 2016, the competition has been played in separate grades based on handicap: A Grade (handicaps -6 to 4), B Grade (5 to 8) and C Grade (9 and above) plus, commencing in 2022, a Novice Grade (14 and over and no previous competition win). The A Grade championship was played on Sunday 26 June. With three regular players unable to play through injury or illness, there were only four entries: Pam Barnwell, Derek Bull, Peter Gordon and Brenda Wild. This meant that entry to the championship was opened to higher handicap players, but none were willing to take-on the elite players in level play. The conditions were cold but dry and the championship comprised a full round-robin of three 13-point games each, although each was limited to 60 minutes. Derek Bull won all 3 games to become the 2022 champion. He beat Peter Gordon 7-4, Brenda Wild 6-5 and Pam Barnwell 6-3. Pam finished 2nd with two wins. The B Grade championship will be played on Sunday 24 July and C Grade on Sunday 14 August. The Novice championship was won by Marty Quirke on Sunday 14 April. For further information about the Club, visit nelsonbaycroquet.org.au or e-mail [email protected] By David WILSON