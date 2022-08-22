THE Thompson Trophy is Nelson Bay Croquet Club’s intra-club Golf Croquet Singles competition.

Since 2016, the competition has been played in separate grades based on handicap: A Grade (handicaps -6 to 4), B Grade (5 to 8) and C Grade (9 and above) plus, commencing in 2022, a Novice Grade (14 and over and no previous competition win).

The C Grade championship was played on Sunday 14 August 2022.

Following weeks of unsettled weather, the players enjoyed a beautiful late winter day which resulted in 18 members contesting the championship.

The competition was played as two blocks of four and two blocks of five with the winners of each block playing a semi-final and final.

The members contesting the final were Bev Apps, Faby Batho, Beryl Chalkley, Col Chalkley, Pat Edmonds, Barry Elliott, Marion Graff, Les Guzowski, Allen Lees, Rod Peet, Vivienne Pitt, Jan Puckeridge, Marty Quirke, Ros Slaughter, Kay Smith, Ian Spight, Rosemary Taylor and Jenny Turner.

In the qualifying round-robin block play, the results were: Col Chalkley (3 wins from 3 games) won Block A with Allen Lees; Ian Spright (3 from 4) won Block B on hoop count-back from Kay Smith; Rod Peet (3 from 3) won Block C from Beryl Chalkley; and Barry Elliott (3 from 4) won Block D on hoop count-back from Les Guzowski.

In the semi-finals, Ian beat Col 7-2 and Barry beat Rod 7-4.

The final was a very close contest with the only one hoop separating Ian and Barry throughout. Ian was in the box seat in the later stages leading 6-5 with 2 hoops to play, but Barry staged a great come-back to triumph 7-6.

For further information about the Club, visit nelsonbaycroquet.org.au or e-mail nelsonbaycroquet@gmail.com.

By David WILSON