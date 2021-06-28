Nelson Bay Croquet Club Gala Day

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NELSON Bay Croquet Club moved to their present facility on Tomaree Sports Complex on 17 June 2008.

Since then, the Club has marked this occasion with a Gala Day held every year on 17 June.

The Gala Day returned in 2021 following a gap in 2020 due to COVID.

Seventeen visitors and 35 members gathered at the courts for the celebration and were greeted by a brilliant clear and bright winter day.

Visitors came from local croquet clubs Maitland, Mt Sugarloaf, Newcastle National Park and Toronto plus two members from the Canberra Croquet Club.

The day started with morning tea which was followed by a series of games that tested mallet skills.

The games included perennial favourites such as ‘Walk the Plank’, ‘Nearest the Peg’, ‘Tyre Jump’, ‘Four Balls’ and the wobbly mallet.

The day was rounded off by a traditional BBQ, the ceremonial cutting of the birthday cake and the awarding of prizes for the various games.

Congratulations to Life Member Margaret-Rose Thompson who acted as MC and Kerry Sprigg who was in charge of the catering – a great effort.

For further information about the Club, visit nelsonbaycroquet.org.au or e-mail nelsonbaycroquet@gmail.com.

By David WILSON