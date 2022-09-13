Nelson Bay Croquet Club NSW Association Croquet Silver Brooch

NELSON Bay Croquet Club member Peter Gordon won his fourth State Title of 2022 at the NSW Association Croquet Silver Brooch competition held at Croquet NSW headquarters in Tempe.

The 2022 competition was played Monday 5 and Tuesday 6 September 2022 as a double round-robin as there were only 4 entries.

The competition started in chilly conditions making the courts slightly slower early but increasing in pace throughout the day as they dried out.

Monday afternoon was overcast with a cold wind; however, Tuesday was cool but sunny, providing great conditions to play croquet on Tempe’s flat, hard and fast courts.

The Silver Brooch is singles play for AC handicaps 7 to 10 with 26-hoop games but a 2 ½ hour time limit for each game.

Each player played 3 games per day and in only 2 of the 12 games played did a player ‘peg out’ (score 26 hoops) before time,

Peter won 5 of his 6 games, losing only to Rob Wright (Mosman), the top seed as the player with the lowest AC handicap.

Peter finished with +43 net hoops with the next best being Joanne Brown (Cammeray) with +30.

For further information about the Club, visit nelsonbaycroquet.org.au or e-mail nelsonbaycroquet@gmail.com

By David WILSON