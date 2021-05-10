Nelson Bay Croquet Club Success at Taree

0 SHARES Share Tweet

TAREE Croquet Club organised their club’s annual Wild Fig Carnival from 4 to 7 May 2021.

The carnival comprises both singles and doubles Golf Croquet handicap play.

36 players from around the State entered the carnival.

Liz Friend, Cheryl Lloyd, Sandy Tawa and Rae Uptin from Nelson Bay travelled to Taree for the carnival.

Cheryl and Sandy were seeded on handicap into Block A of the singles and partnered each other in Block A of the doubles.

Liz was seeded into Block C of the singles and Rae into Block D and they partnered each other in Block B of the doubles,

Sandy and Cheryl continued their recent hot form winning the Block A Doubles unbeaten, winning 8 from 8 games, while Sandy won the Block A Singles winning 6 from 7 games.

Rae was runner-up in the Block D Singles winning 6 from 8 games, the same number of wins as winner Lyn Gleeson of Smithtown but coming second on hoop count back.

For further information about the Club, visit nelsonbaycroquet.org.au or email nelsonbaycroquet@gmail.com.