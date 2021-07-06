Nelson Bay Croquet Club – Thompson Trophy A Grade

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Thompson Trophy is the Nelson Bay Croquet Club’s annual golf croquet singles competition which is played in three grades based on handicap.

The A Grade competition for handicaps -6 to 6 was played on Sunday 17 June 2021.

A clear, bright winter’s day greeted the six contestants: Trevor Black, Derek Bull, Barrie Carter, Peter Gordon, Cheryl Lloyd and Sandy Tawa.

The competition was played as a single round-robin with each player playing five games.

After four rounds, Sandy Tawa and Trevor Black were level on three wins each and were drawn to play each other in the final round – the winner would be on four wins and would win the competition.

A close game saw Sandy triumph 7-5 to become the Club’s A grade champion.

Trevor Black, Derek Bull and Peter Gordon finished on three wins each with Trevor being awarded second place on hoop count-back.

During the week, members Pam Barnwell and Derek Bull were selected in the NSW team to contest the 2021 Golf Croquet Interstate Shield (ISS) to be played in Launceston from 8-12 September.

Derek was named as Vice-Captain.

For further information about the Club, visit nelsonbaycroquet.org.au or e-mail nelsonbaycroquet@gmail.com.

By David WILSON