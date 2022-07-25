Nelson Bay Croquet Club Thompson Trophy B Grade

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Thompson Trophy is Nelson Bay Croquet Club’s intra-club Golf Croquet Singles competition.

Since 2016, the competition has been played in separate grades based on handicap: A Grade (handicaps -6 to 4), B Grade (5 to 8) and C Grade (9 and above) plus, commencing in 2022, a Novice Grade (14 and over and no previous competition win).

The B Grade championship was played on Sunday 24 July 2022.

The forecast rain held off apart from a short shower towards the end of the final and the players enjoyed excellent conditions to play croquet.

With eight players entered, the competition was played as two blocks of four with the winners of each block playing the final.

The members contesting the final were Barry Elliott, Laurie Lawson, Allen Lees, Karen Lilly, Brenda-Lee Peet, Rod Peet, Rae Uptin and David Wilson.

Defending champion David Wilson went through undefeated to claim back-to-back titles.

In Block A, David’s first game against Rae Uptin was close and, having been down 2-4, 3-5 and 4-6, he eventually won 7-6 on the 13th hoop, Rea finishing second in the block ahead of Brenda-Lee and Allen.

In Block B, Laurie Lawson, Karen Lilly and Rod Peet all won two games with Rod being declared top on hoop count-back.

In the final, Rod leapt to a 4-1 lead before David mounted a come-back to reach 6-6- the final then rested on the final 13th hoop, with David eventually running hoop from four feet to win 7-6.

The C Grade championship will be played on Sunday 14 August.

The A Grade championship was won by Derek Bull on 26 June and the Novice championship by Marty Quirke on Sunday 14 April.

For further information about the Club, visit nelsonbaycroquet.org.au or e-mail [email protected]

By David WILSON