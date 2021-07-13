Nelson Bay Croquet Club win at Newcastle Doubles

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Newcastle Golf Croquet Doubles competition was organised by Newcastle National Park Croquet Club and was played Saturday/Sunday 3/4 July 2021.

Eight members from Nelson Bay entered the competition: Cheryl Lloyd & Sandy Tawa, Peter & Sherry Gordon, Liz Friend & Rae Uptin, Trevor Black (with Steve Dilley Jr from Maitland), and Jan Puckeridge (with Scott Davis of Newcastle).

The 24 doubles pairs were seeded into four blocks based on handicap, with each block playing a round-robin of level play and a round-robin of handicap play – each pair played ten games over the two days.

Liz Friend & Rae Uptin won Block C with eight wins, winning all their level play games.

Peter & Sherry Gordon finished 3rd in Block B and Scott Davis and Jan Puckeridge finished 3rd in Block D.

For further information about the Club, visit nelsonbaycroquet.org.au or e-mail nelsonbaycroquet@gmail.com.

By David WILSON