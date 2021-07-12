Nelson Bay Football Club Celebrates Female Football Week

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NELSON Bay Football Club recently took part in this year’s Female Football Week.

The event is a national initiative which gives the football community the chance to celebrate the immense growth of the women’s game and acknowledge existing players, coaches and administrators in football.

The Women’s Football Coordinator Amber Grosser and the Female Participation Officer Martine Shaw have taken to social media female profiles of players, coaches and committee members that are making a meaningful contribution to their game, through their roles at Nelson Bay Football Club.

Martine Shaw told News Of The Area, “Nelson Bay Football Club has over 600 registered players, 30% of these players are female.

“This is higher than the Newcastle Regional average of 27% registered female players to a club.”

The club has ten Junior Female teams and three Senior All Age Women’s Teams.

“Our awesome under 12s girls team that play in A grade are currently undefeated and at the top of the ladder.

“It is an exciting time for girls to be joining football and supporting the Matildas leading up to the Olympics and the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia,” she said.

By Marian SAMPSON