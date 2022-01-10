Nelson Bay Golf Club



 

NELSON Bay Golf Club Results for 26 December 2021 – 1 January 2022

Results Round Up:

Sunday 26 December:

Women’s Stableford:

Division one: Julie Walker (21) 32, Jenny Frost (9) 32, Robyn Butler (18) c/b 30.

Men’s Stableford:

Winners: Cameron Goodwin (16) 42, Peter Elliott (14) 36.

Tuesday 28 December:

Ladies Stableford:

Division one: Robyn Kennett (12) 33; Division two: Victoria Lalor (31) 34;

Men’s Stableford:

Overall: David Birss (30) 38, Glen Shorter (16) 37;

Wednesday 29 December:

Men’s Stableford:

Xmas Bush: A Grade: Ivan Skoda (15) c/b 42, Tim Chaplin (14) 42; B Grade: Anthony Diemar (18) 39, Richard Goodall (19) c/b 37; C Grade: Christopher Dunn (27) 37, Peter Schmalz (26) c/b 36; Brush Box: A Grade: Peter Kent (8) 42, Warren George (6) 37;B Grade: Mike Davison (22) 39, Doug Hellmrich (16) 37; C Grade: Kent Williams (26) 37, Nigel Waters (31) c/b 34.

Thursday 30 December:

Men’s Vets Stableford:

Winner: Barry Kalousek 22, Stuart Manley 21;

Ladies Stableford:

Division one: Marg Reimer (31) c/b 33; Division two: Debbie-Ann Buckley (39) c/b 33.

Men’s Stableford:

Overall: Rory Pearson (10) 39, Peter Campbell (17) 36.

Friday 31 December:

Ladies Stableford:

Division one: Heather Atkins (21) 35, Prue Murdoch (18) 33; Division two: Sandra McCaw (26) 34, Diane McLean (25) 33.

Men’s Stableford: A Grade: Bob Kew (15) c/b 36, Chris Gilbert (13) c/b 36; B Grade: Danny Marmo (17) 42, Wal Hutchinson (17) 36; C Grade: Harvey Payne (30) 38, Mick Henneberger (25) 36.

Saturday 1 January:

Men’s Stableford A Grade Gymea: Tim Chaplin (12) 38, Thomas Hammond (13) 37, B Grade: Paul Buckley (18) 38, Gary Walker (21) 37, C Grade: Terry Smith (26) 37, Steve Punshon (31) 35

Men’s Stableford Xmas: A Grade: Jason Gascoigne (13) c/b 40, John Rowland (14) 40, B Grade: John McCaw (18) c/b 39, Marc Pisani (19) c/b39.

Men’s C Grade: Robert Harold (35) 42, John Hourigan (26) 37.

Ladies Stableford Christmas:

Sharon Dunn (20) 37, Julie Newsham (24) c/b 34

