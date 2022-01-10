Nelson Bay Golf Club Sport Sport Results by News Of The Area - Modern Media - January 10, 2022 NELSON Bay Golf Club Results for 26 December 2021 – 1 January 2022 Results Round Up: Sunday 26 December: Women’s Stableford: Division one: Julie Walker (21) 32, Jenny Frost (9) 32, Robyn Butler (18) c/b 30. Men’s Stableford: Winners: Cameron Goodwin (16) 42, Peter Elliott (14) 36. Tuesday 28 December: Ladies Stableford: Division one: Robyn Kennett (12) 33; Division two: Victoria Lalor (31) 34; Men’s Stableford: Overall: David Birss (30) 38, Glen Shorter (16) 37; Wednesday 29 December: Men’s Stableford: Xmas Bush: A Grade: Ivan Skoda (15) c/b 42, Tim Chaplin (14) 42; B Grade: Anthony Diemar (18) 39, Richard Goodall (19) c/b 37; C Grade: Christopher Dunn (27) 37, Peter Schmalz (26) c/b 36; Brush Box: A Grade: Peter Kent (8) 42, Warren George (6) 37;B Grade: Mike Davison (22) 39, Doug Hellmrich (16) 37; C Grade: Kent Williams (26) 37, Nigel Waters (31) c/b 34. Thursday 30 December: Men’s Vets Stableford: Winner: Barry Kalousek 22, Stuart Manley 21; Ladies Stableford: Division one: Marg Reimer (31) c/b 33; Division two: Debbie-Ann Buckley (39) c/b 33. Men’s Stableford: Overall: Rory Pearson (10) 39, Peter Campbell (17) 36. Friday 31 December: Ladies Stableford: Division one: Heather Atkins (21) 35, Prue Murdoch (18) 33; Division two: Sandra McCaw (26) 34, Diane McLean (25) 33. Men’s Stableford: A Grade: Bob Kew (15) c/b 36, Chris Gilbert (13) c/b 36; B Grade: Danny Marmo (17) 42, Wal Hutchinson (17) 36; C Grade: Harvey Payne (30) 38, Mick Henneberger (25) 36. Saturday 1 January: Men’s Stableford A Grade Gymea: Tim Chaplin (12) 38, Thomas Hammond (13) 37, B Grade: Paul Buckley (18) 38, Gary Walker (21) 37, C Grade: Terry Smith (26) 37, Steve Punshon (31) 35 Men’s Stableford Xmas: A Grade: Jason Gascoigne (13) c/b 40, John Rowland (14) 40, B Grade: John McCaw (18) c/b 39, Marc Pisani (19) c/b39. Men’s C Grade: Robert Harold (35) 42, John Hourigan (26) 37. Ladies Stableford Christmas: Sharon Dunn (20) 37, Julie Newsham (24) c/b 34