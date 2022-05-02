Nelson Bay Golf Club Sport Sport Results by News Of The Area - Modern Media - May 2, 2022 NELSON Bay Golf Club Results 24 April – 29 April 2022 Results Round Up: Sunday 24 April: Mens Stableford: Christmas Bush: A Grade: Ron Barnes (15) 37, Lachlan Lawson (6) 36, B Grade: Geoffrey Cousins (17) 36, Greg Durie (20) 34 , C Grade: Zbigniew Wasilewicz (34) 39, Harvey Payne (28) 37. Ladies Stableford: Christmas Bush: Div 1: Linda Drake (21) 34, B Grade: Carol Gilmour (31) 34 c/b. Monday 25 April: Mens Vets: Stableford: Terry Gannon 20, David Diemar 20, Brian Single 19. Tuesday 26 April: Ladies Foursome: A Grade: A1 Jenny Frost + Robyn Rocher 71.5; A2:Dianne Moon + Wendy Heapy 74c/b; B Grade: B1 Pat Harrold + Elsie Flanagan 71,B2 : Mary Kay + Margaret Harding 78 Wednesday 27 April: Mens Stableford Gymea: A Grade: Tony Short (9) 39, Shaun Omalley (4) 38c/b; B Grade: Paul Wheatley (19) 39, Jamie Keating (16) 38; C Grade: Ray Baunach (29) 36 , Kevin O’Shea (28) 35c/b. Mens Stableford Brushbox: A Grade: Philip Gee Kee (13) 36, Neil Hodges (13) 35, B Grade: Phil Ismay (17) 37, Barry Bisset (18) 36; C Grade: Zbigniew Wasilewicz (33) 35, Philip Osborne (25) 34 . Thursday 28 April Mens Stableford: Nelson Bay Brush: Peter Campbell (13) 33 Vets competition Stableford: Heath David 19, Manley Stuart 19 Friday 29 April: Mens Stableford Brush: A Grade: Peter Schoonhoven (11) 37, Robert Castle (14) 35 c/b, Ron Barnes (14) 35 c/b B Grade: Simon Wilkinson (21) 40, Doug Hellmrich (17) 38 c/b, Barry Leo (21) 38 C Grade: Mick Henneberger (26) 38, John Elsworth (26) 37 c/b, David Hurley (26) 37 Ladies Stableford Brush: Div 1: Robyn Butler (16) 34 DIV 2: Jill Rowland (26) 35 Saturday 30 April Mens Stableford Brush: A Grade: Darren Parnell (13) 35, Guy Jennings (13) 34c/b, B Grade: Steve Fogwill (16) 39,Marc Pisani (18) 37 c/b, C Grade: Harvey Payne (27) 35, Scott Atkins (36) 34. Mens Stableford Christmas Course: John Wade (12) 37c/b, Alan Pride (14) 37c/b, B Grade: Rex Harris ( 21) 38, Ray Moore (16) 36c/b, C Grade: Richard Bates (24) 34c/b, Lee Barrett (24) 34c/b.